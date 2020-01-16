Global  

Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial has officially begun

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial has officially begunDonald Trump is maintaining his innocence as his Senate impeachment trial officially gets under way.Just hours after the trial opened, the President posted an all-caps tweet reiterating that the phone call which started it all was...
News video: Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced 01:01

 House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler, whose committee approved the...

Historic impeachment trial begins in Senate [Video]Historic impeachment trial begins in Senate

The Chief Justice will preside over the proceedings.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Senator Jim Inhofe misses impeachment trial due to family medical issue [Video]Senator Jim Inhofe misses impeachment trial due to family medical issue

Senator Jim Inhofe misses impeachment trial due to family medical issue

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:13Published


Trump lets anguishÂ show as Senate impeachment trial beginsÂ 

With a two-thirds majority required to remove Trump from office, odds favor acquittal by the Republican majority. But there's no guarantee that he won't end up...
Newsday Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaNewsyCBC.caReuters

During President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Senators are banned from using their phones or any other electronics (GOOGL)

During President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Senators are banned from using their phones or any other electronics (GOOGL)· *The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.* · *It's unclear...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.comTIMESeattle TimesNewsyCBC.ca

