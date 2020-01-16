Cows steal the show on Mattu Pongal Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

People decorate the animals and organise a fashion show for them 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsindia2world Cows steal the show on Mattu Pongal https://t.co/gj5y3znYTn 39 seconds ago