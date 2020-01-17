Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christopher Tolkien, J.R.R. Tolkien's son, has died at 95

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
He ensured his father's legacy lived on following his death​ in 1973.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christopher Tolkien Dead - Son of J.R.R. Tolkien Dies at 95

Christopher Tolkien has sadly died. The son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, has died according to reports on Thursday (January 16)....
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comTamworth HeraldNYTimes.comBBC NewsNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueenNellie1

Emily Wert RT @theoneringnet: Christopher Tolkien, son of J.R.R. Tolkien, longtime steward of the Middle-earth Legendarium and accomplished author in… 2 seconds ago

randmsanders

R Sanders RT @HobbitFacts: Christopher Tolkien, son of J.R.R. Tolkien and editor of much of his posthumous work, including 'The Silmarillion' (1977),… 5 seconds ago

jacklynchapp

Jacklyn Chappell RT @LOTRonPrime: Christopher Tolkien’s contributions to the world and to Middle-earth are incalculable. We are so grateful for his passion.… 9 seconds ago

MukarramRamadan

Mukarram Ramadan Christopher Tolkien, keeper of his father’s legacy and creator of the map of Middle Earth, dies at 95 https://t.co/gqYS7na6XA 12 seconds ago

RakelSermar

꧁Sermar Pumpkin꧂ 🏳‍🌈 ITACON4 RT @JRRTolkien: Christopher #Tolkien died today at the age of 95. RIP. https://t.co/GrS2T5YpNG #ChristopherTolkien 15 seconds ago

krathrax2

Bard of the East Christopher Tolkien has, alas, past away to the undying lands! The King has come unto his own, under mountain, unde… https://t.co/6PuH6weTYW 16 seconds ago

ChrisCa1dwell

Chris Caldwell RT @TolkienSociety: Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Ada… 17 seconds ago

zoofboof

zoofboof RT @IGN: Christopher Tolkien, the son of Lord of the Rings Author J.R.R. Tolkien and editor of The Silmarillion, has died at the age of 95.… 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.