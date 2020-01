WASHINGTON — Hours before the Senate embarked on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial , a nonpartisan federal watchdog agency unexpectedly weighed in on an issue at the heart of the case: the president’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine. The agency, the Government Accountability Office, said the White House’s Office of Management and Budget violated […]

