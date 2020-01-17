Hyperloop will "revolutionise" the Gulf region, as cities will be connected in minutes.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TAHERI BAGS So glad to get such energy saving related news 😊 First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by 2024-25 https://t.co/jlzVYUdVDM 16 hours ago Hyper Map Where are the formal studies? @HyperloopOne https://t.co/jrlJCRHXnW 18 hours ago Khaleej Times First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by 2024-25 https://t.co/BGtmHh0kJz 1 day ago Rishabh Dubey RT @khaleejtimes: First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by 2024-25 https://t.co/Ji1uTABrcj https://t.co/OA8bXzYPte 1 day ago Freight News First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by 2024-25 - Khaleej Times https://t.co/XpLeneT5Jh https://t.co/byQh14yNfd 1 day ago TheDailyUSNews.com First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by… - https://t.co/Z04MuLJyRh - … One will transform the Middle East.… https://t.co/HsptWTQod2 1 day ago Khaleej Times First Hyperloop in Middle East or India seen by 2024-25 https://t.co/Ji1uTABrcj https://t.co/OA8bXzYPte 2 days ago