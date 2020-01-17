Global  

Cyprus rape case: British teenager launches appeal against conviction

Independent Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
19-year-old woman previously vowed to clear her name after being found guilty of lying about attack
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: British teenager launches appeal against Cyprus conviction

British teenager launches appeal against Cyprus conviction 02:08

 British teenager launches appeal against Cyprus conviction

Recent related videos from verified sources

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:30

