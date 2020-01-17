Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas

Newsy Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With AdidasWatch VideoOkay Beyoncé fans, now let's get in formation. The Queen Bey is relaunching her athleisure line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The singer and Adidas worked as creative partners for the line of gender-neutral clothing that Beyoncé says "puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas

Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas 01:30

 She says the line of gender-neutral clothing &quot;puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.&quot;

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News [Video]Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News

Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park Campaign [Video]Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park Campaign

Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park Campaign The singer has relaunched the brand, partnering with Adidas to release a full-length collection. Beyoncé, via press release Items will include joggers,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Thickness + Flexes Ivy Park Vibes In New ADIDAS Pics

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Thickness + Flexes Ivy Park Vibes In New ADIDAS PicsGrammy-winning singer Beyoncé is about those three stripes. The iconic crooner has blessed social media with a look at her upcoming Ivy Park and Adidas apparel...
SOHH

Beyoncé Takes Thickness To Crazy Heights In New Ivy Park Modeling Pics

Beyoncé Takes Thickness To Crazy Heights In New Ivy Park Modeling PicsGrammy-winning singer Beyoncé is reminding us she’s thicker than ever. The high-profile crooner has flexed pure queen beauty in a slew of new Ivy Park...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BeyonceKnowle0

Beyonce Knowle Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas - Newsy: Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park… https://t.co/xEplgeuRP1 9 hours ago

emmaleersmith

emmalee reiser smith RT @Newsy: According to her creative partner, Adidas, #beyonce is one of the first black women to wholly own an athleisure line. https://t.… 11 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy According to her creative partner, Adidas, #beyonce is one of the first black women to wholly own an athleisure lin… https://t.co/BkzlVciFWI 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.