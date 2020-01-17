Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'You saw me!': Virginia Giuffre takes aim at people in Jeffrey Epstein's social circles

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
'You saw me!': Virginia Giuffre takes aim at people in Jeffrey Epstein's social circlesThe woman who alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was a teenager has shared a chilling message to those in their social circle.Virginia Giuffre, 36, shared...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Epstein accuser stands by her allegations [Video]Epstein accuser stands by her allegations

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have very different accounts of what happened in March 2001 - so how do they differ?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:21Published

Virginia Giuffre Speaks Out About Prince Andrew Accusations [Video]Virginia Giuffre Speaks Out About Prince Andrew Accusations

Virginia Guiffre has spoken out on BBC’s Panorama about her accusations against royal family member Prince Andrew. For the first time on British TV, Giuffre explains how she was trafficked by Jeffrey..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hootaheetahotta

hootaheetahotta Virginia Giuffre levels blame at Epstein’s friends https://t.co/2EEEKTfojF via @newscomauHQ 2 hours ago

Marilynrules1

💧Marilyn Virginia Giuffre levels blame at Epstein’s friends https://t.co/erMmU2dJ5r via @newscomauHQ 2 hours ago

MitchCarmic

carmichael RT @newscomauHQ: A former***slave of Jeffrey Epstein has taken aim at the people the billionaire spent time with, claiming “you watched m… 3 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au A former***slave of Jeffrey Epstein has taken aim at the people the billionaire spent time with, claiming “you wa… https://t.co/8elA8BwdqS 3 hours ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand RT @VieshaLewand1: Virginia Giuffre levels blame at Epstein’s friends https://t.co/PDCJLZrucV via @newscomauHQ 3 hours ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand Virginia Giuffre levels blame at Epstein’s friends https://t.co/PDCJLZrucV via @newscomauHQ 3 hours ago

neenskeez

neenskeez RT @KirbySommers: survivors like Maria Farmer DO need to sell their artwork. Know that I too need to make a living. Know that Virginia Gi… 6 days ago

KirbySommers

Kirby Sommers survivors like Maria Farmer DO need to sell their artwork. Know that I too need to make a living. Know that Virgi… https://t.co/C06SlPv6Xg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.