Long-Term Mechanism Should Be The Primary Objective Of US-China Trade Negotiations – OpEd
Friday, 17 January 2020 () At the beginning of the new year, U.S. President Trump announced via Twitter that the first phase of the trade deal between China and the United States will be signed at the White House on January 15, 2020. The U.S.-China trade dispute, which has lasted nearly two years, appears to be abated for the time being. But at the same...
The United States and China signed an initial trade pact Wednesday, easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. A look at highlights of the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsmax •Energy Daily
China has pledged to buy nearly an additional $80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years, plus just over $50 billion more... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters India