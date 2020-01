Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown among SAGs presenters Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Taika Waititi will be up for Screen Actors Guild Awards and also handing them out at Sunday’s ceremony. They’re part of a new batch of SAG Awards presenters announced Friday, along with Roman Griffin Davis, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Kaitlyn Dever. They’ll join previously […] 👓 View full article

