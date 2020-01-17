Global  

Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said people should not "jump to conclusions" after submitting a letter of resignation, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on Friday said he would consider.
Ukraine PM says resignation letter does not affect reforms, IMF ties

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday that the fact that he has submitted a letter of resignation will not affect reforms and Ukrainian...
Reuters

Ukraine PM submits shock resignation letter after criticising president

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation which is being considered by President Volodymur Zelenskiy.
SBS

7Dnews

7D News Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk stated people should not "jump to conclusions" after he had submitted a… https://t.co/fVrcqoG2Gb 50 minutes ago

SingaporeNewsSG

SingaporeNewsSG Ukraine PM says &#39;don&#39;t jump to conclusions&#39; after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/qufy5miOPC :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 hours ago

A_Osborn

Andrew Osborn Ukraine PM offers to resign after tape suggests he criticized president... https://t.co/GSayUTwPmD 2 hours ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Ukraine PM Oleksiy Honcharuk offers resignation https://t.co/R5eKvvwupI 3 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Honcharuk declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in him https… 3 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today Honcharuk declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in h… https://t.co/TeDeMB8jBN 3 hours ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach Ukraine PM says ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/wvFdRwSeqA 3 hours ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Ukraine PM says ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/ZzFaRT57Pl https://t.co/lJyUG1VXOg 3 hours ago

