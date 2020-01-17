7D News Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk stated people should not "jump to conclusions" after he had submitted a… https://t.co/fVrcqoG2Gb 50 minutes ago SingaporeNewsSG Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/qufy5miOPC :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 hours ago Andrew Osborn Ukraine PM offers to resign after tape suggests he criticized president... https://t.co/GSayUTwPmD 2 hours ago MSN International Edition Ukraine PM Oleksiy Honcharuk offers resignation https://t.co/R5eKvvwupI 3 hours ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Honcharuk declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in him https… 3 hours ago India Today Honcharuk declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in h… https://t.co/TeDeMB8jBN 3 hours ago The Peach Ukraine PM says ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/wvFdRwSeqA 3 hours ago 😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Ukraine PM says ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ after submitting resignation letter https://t.co/ZzFaRT57Pl https://t.co/lJyUG1VXOg 3 hours ago