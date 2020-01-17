Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's Japan lawyer quits

Friday, 17 January 2020 () *Tokyo:* One of the Japanese lawyers for Carlos Ghosn stepped down from the job after the ex-Nissan boss fled the country. Junichiro Hironaka had been representing Ghosn against various financial misconduct allegations. His move, announced on Thursday, was widely expected after Ghosn fled to Lebanon. Hironaka said in a statement...
Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, told Reuters she now wishes she never had a highly-criticized birthday party at the palace in Versailles, France, and that she discovered..