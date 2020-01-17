Global  

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's Japan lawyer quits

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
*Tokyo:* One of the Japanese lawyers for Carlos Ghosn stepped down from the job after the ex-Nissan boss fled the country. Junichiro Hironaka had been representing Ghosn against various financial misconduct allegations. His move, announced on Thursday, was widely expected after Ghosn fled to Lebanon. Hironaka said in a statement...
 Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief&apos;s flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges. Ciara Lee reports.

