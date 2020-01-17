Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign, with Alabama’s lone Democratic House member on Friday announcing her support for the former vice president. Terri Sewell marks Biden’s 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any other Democratic White House hopeful. Sewell also expands Biden’s footprint across the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud 00:33

 On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business Insider, Biden came out of the debates smelling like roses. Sanders and Warren are currently feuding and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Hints At Possible Running Mates [Video]Biden Hints At Possible Running Mates

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday named two men he would consider as possible running mates. Either that, or a member of his Cabinet if he is elected president. According to Politico,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Former Vice President Joe Biden Brings Democratic Presidential Campaign To Arlington [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Brings Democratic Presidential Campaign To Arlington

Joe Biden addressed the nation's largest black Baptist Convention. He said with Donald Trump as President, democracy is at risk.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets Endorsement from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

Friday: Tell us what you want to know more about this year. Also: Why Eric Garcetti’s endorsement of Joe Biden matters; and Disney moms.
NYTimes.com

Castro aides go on attack against Biden, Buttigieg after Warren endorsement

Aides to former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro are ramping up attacks on Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in the wake of Castro's endorsement this...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicKFOX_CBS

Nic Garcia 2020 ELECTION: Terri Sewell marks Biden's 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any o… https://t.co/wteYg1ZFTd 30 minutes ago

keithpbarnicle

Keith P. Barnicle .@RepTerriSewell “Joe has a special combination of vast experience, respectability and authenticity that is well-re… https://t.co/C22izPwPnu 1 hour ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement https://t.co/WrJYSScCmY 1 hour ago

JDunlapTV

Jordan Dunlap RT @FOXBaltimore: NEW ENDORSEMENT: Terri Sewell marks Joe Biden's 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any o… 2 hours ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore NEW ENDORSEMENT: Terri Sewell marks Joe Biden's 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing… https://t.co/5NxIHrSkN4 2 hours ago

AlabamaToday

AL Today Biden landed another high profile Alabama endorsement. https://t.co/2wiS8vzQXa https://t.co/GBj4vacXb4 2 hours ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement https://t.co/KAKMEaogmN 2 hours ago

MassachusetNews

Massachusetts News Joe Biden Boosts Super Tuesday Case With Sewell Endorsement - U.S. News & World Report https://t.co/bAaciF5Ue3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.