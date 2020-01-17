Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign, with Alabama’s lone Democratic House member on Friday announcing her support for the former vice president. Terri Sewell marks Biden’s 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any other Democratic White House hopeful. Sewell also expands Biden’s footprint across the […] 👓 View full article

