Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign, with Alabama’s lone Democratic House member on Friday announcing her support for the former vice president. Terri Sewell marks Biden’s 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any other Democratic White House hopeful. Sewell also expands Biden’s footprint across the […]
On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business Insider, Biden came out of the debates smelling like roses. Sanders and Warren are currently feuding and...