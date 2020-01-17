Global  

Sport24.co.za | Rabada slammed by Holding, KP after celebration ban

News24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Kagiso Rabada has been criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Rabada handed test ban after screaming send-off for England's Root

South Africa's top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the last test of the four-match series against England after being given another demerit point for...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24

Kagiso Rabada ban for celebrating wicket "absolutely bonkers", feels Michael Vaughan

South Africa pace ace Kagiso Rabada getting banned for one match for being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player...
Sify Also reported by •DNA

