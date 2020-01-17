Trailer for 'Guns Akimbo' With Guns-Bolted-to-His-Hands Daniel Radcliffe Looks Amazing

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and video games like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient." “Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and video games like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient." 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving 02:17 Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping...