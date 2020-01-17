Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trailer for 'Guns Akimbo' With Guns-Bolted-to-His-Hands Daniel Radcliffe Looks Amazing

eBaums World Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Trailer for 'Guns Akimbo' With Guns-Bolted-to-His-Hands Daniel Radcliffe Looks Amazing“Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and video games like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving 02:17

 Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.