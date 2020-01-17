Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukraine's prime minister offers to resign over leaked audio

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
It's the first major domestic political test for a relatively inexperienced president who has been caught up in U.S. impeachment proceedings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published

Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up [Video]Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up

Former prime minister caught on audio recording purportedly seeking help from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine PM offers to resign after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukraine's prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after an audio recording suggested he had criticized the president, but then...
Reuters

Ukraine PM offers to resign after tape suggests he criticised president

Ukraine's prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president, but then...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

safarishane

safarishane RT @New_Narrative: Ukraine’s prime minister offers to resign after audio leak reveals his criticism of Zelensky https://t.co/6i5RvKog1F 31 seconds ago

Muzammi71790900

Muzammil "Ukraine’s Premier Offers Resignation as Political Infighting Grows" by BY ANTON TROIANOVSKI via NYT New York Times https://t.co/6LsPo19FlM 40 seconds ago

KingJerry146

Jerry "Ukraine’s Premier Offers Resignation as Political Infighting Grows" by BY ANTON TROIANOVSKI via NYT New York Times https://t.co/0PBt5qyEaQ 53 seconds ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Ukraine’s prime minister offers to resign after audio leak reveals his criticism of Zelensky https://t.co/6i5RvKog1F 54 seconds ago

media_mmk

MMK Media Agency Ukraine’s Premier Offers Resignation as Political Infighting Grows https://t.co/IuUsRR4kVO 2 minutes ago

Mahmoud11791413

Mahmoud "Ukraine’s Premier Offers Resignation as Political Infighting Grows" by BY ANTON TROIANOVSKI via NYT New York Times https://t.co/IzwYoHrKba 3 minutes ago

RichardTuffin

It's All Complete Bollocks! 💧🌈 In the mind of the naive American voters this is more than enough to justify Donald Trump being found guilty of tre… https://t.co/qLPY3Dh1B4 5 minutes ago

hksteen

Hoeksteen Communicat Ukraine prime minister offers resignation after leaked recording https://t.co/RIbK1MmXDF 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.