Pentagon now says U.S. troops were injured in Iran missile attack

The U.S. military now says several Americans were injured when Iran fired missiles at troops at an Iraqi air base in retaliation for killing its most powerful general. This most recent statement comes after the Pentagon reported that no Americans were harmed in the attack. David Martin is at the Pentagon to break down the shifting accounts.



Recent related videos from verified sources How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:11Published 3 days ago Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base Reuters video footage shows the damage inside Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, the site of last week's Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces. No Americans were reported harmed in the strikes. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources US troops were hurt in Iran missile attack Baghdad, Jan 17 (IANS) Several US troops were injured in the January 8 Iranian missile attack on of the two American bases in Iraq, despite the Pentagon...

Sify 10 hours ago



'11 US troops were hurt in Iran missile attack' (Ld) Baghdad/Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) Eleven US troops were injured in the January 8 Iranian missile attack on of the two American bases in Iraq, despite the...

Sify 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this