Pentagon now says U.S. troops were injured in Iran missile attack

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The U.S. military now says several Americans were injured when Iran fired missiles at troops at an Iraqi air base in retaliation for killing its most powerful general. This most recent statement comes after the Pentagon reported that no Americans were harmed in the attack. David Martin is at the Pentagon to break down the shifting accounts.
