UK will not automatically deport EU nationals after Brexit: Verhofstadt

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Britain will not automatically deport European Union citizens who have not applied for the right to remain in the country after Brexit, European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said on Friday.
