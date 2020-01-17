Global  

Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds ($1.31 million), making it the most expensive British coin ever.
 An extremely rare Edward VIII sovereign has been sold for £1m, the most expensive UK coin ever sold.

Rare coin of Britain’s King Edward VIII fetches record price

LONDON (AP) — One of the world’s rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million...
Seattle Times

Rare coin of King Edward VIII fetches record price

One of the world's rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds (US$1.3 million),...
CTV News

