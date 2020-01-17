Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds
|
|
Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds ($1.31 million), making it the most expensive British coin ever.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Edward VIII coin sells for £1 million
The Royal Mint has set a new record for British coinage after sourcing and selling a rare Edward VIII Sovereign to a private collector for £1 million. It’s the first time in history that a British..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this