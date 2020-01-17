Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

It’s unclear what Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of India’s defense staff, meant. But rights activists fear that something like what China has introduced for Uighurs could be coming. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this