Poland’s Senate rejects allowing politicians to fire judges

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s senators have rejected a much-criticized bill that would give politicians the right to fire or fine judges. The Senate’s vote on Friday can extend work on the legislation but not stop it from becoming law. The vote in the upper house of parliament came a day after European legal experts […]
News video: Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland

Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland 02:15

 Judge Igor Tuleya has faced threats of violence as he fights the government's campaign to control the judicial system.

