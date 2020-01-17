Global  

Mexico says monitoring approach of migrant caravan from Guatemala

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government was monitoring the situation on his country's southern border as a caravan of Central American migrants approached from Guatemala.
News video: Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan 02:04

 Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala [Video]Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States.

US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north [Video]US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north

More than 2,000 Honduran migrants and asylum seekers leave for US, despite expected obstacles on route and at borders.

Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be...
Guatemalan president says Mexico 'will do everything in its power' to halt migrant caravan

Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United...
