Snowmaggedon2020: Monster N.L. snowstorm through the eyes of social media

Valerie Allen RT @CTVVancouver: Metro Vancouver's own "snowmageddon" pales in comparison to the storm that just hit Newfoundland and Labrador. https://t.… 28 minutes ago

Stylin' Steve Quoted in @CTVNews coverage of the #blizzard. Pretty cool https://t.co/Hb6Tlm4xvZ 2 hours ago

Richard The Solar Minimum is here causing the Mini Ice Age to take shape. Starvation for millions is on the door step over… https://t.co/wrDWpMAJCu 3 hours ago

MUN Geography RT @CanGeographers: #Snowmaggedon2020: Monster #Newfoundland snowstorm through the eyes of social media https://t.co/b4Ix3R6Ks5 4 hours ago