Who is Russia's new prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin?

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Few knew the name Mikhail Mishustin until this week. Now he's the second most powerful politician in Russia.
News video: Russia government resignation: Who is the country's new Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin?

Russia government resignation: Who is the country's new Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin? 03:53

How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 [Video]How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024

Russia&apos;s ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin&apos;s surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. But why..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Week in Review: Australian firefighters, gender violence in India and the new generation of French fashion designers

Australian firefighters report from the frontline of the inferno; brutal gender attacks are still happening in India, but now the women are learning to fight...
France 24

Russia to vote for new prime minister in Putin reshuffle

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers in Russia are set to vote on the appointment of a new prime minister Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

bobswede

bob swede RT @bobswede: Everything we know about Russia's new PM Mikhail Mishustin, the hockey-playing former tax official who is a key part of Putin… 9 minutes ago

bobswede

bob swede Everything we know about Russia's new PM Mikhail Mishustin, the hockey-playing former tax official who is a key par… https://t.co/3BKsrgkgEB 9 minutes ago

theeleanordavis

Eleanor Davis RT @27khv: Mikhail Mishustin is now officially Russia’s new Prime Minister, after his candidacy sailed through the parliament. For – 383… 13 minutes ago

theeleanordavis

Eleanor Davis RT @MoscowTimes: #BREAKING Russia's lower house of parliament confirms Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister https://t.co/wcxM1Q0DtZ 14 minutes ago

fleming77

Jane Fleming RT @PDChina: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Mikhail Mishustin on his assuming office as Russia's new… 36 minutes ago

P_risks

Danilo Giordano🗼💰📈🛢 Who is Mikhail Mishustin — Russia's next prime minister? https://t.co/MNPJWPoHz5 40 minutes ago

PDChina

People's Daily, China Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Mikhail Mishustin on his assuming office as R… https://t.co/bpH1XQ6k6S 50 minutes ago

ZZsheyn

ZZsheyn Mikhail Mishustin is approved as Russia's new prime minister https://t.co/D4V2ywPWze 1 hour ago

