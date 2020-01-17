Global  

Brazil removes culture secretary after video echoes Goebbels

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Brazil's Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim was sacked on Friday after posting a video in which he appeared to copy a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.
News video: Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video 01:04

 Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Brazil's culture secretary fired after ‘coincidentally’ quoting Goebbels

Brazil’s Secretary of Culture Roberto Alvim was fired Friday, after being accused of paraphrasing Nazi Germany’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, in a...
France 24

Brazil's culture minister sparks outrage by echoing Goebbels

The minister uses parts of a speech by Nazi Germany's propaganda boss but calls it a coincidence.
BBC News


