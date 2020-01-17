Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. will work to determine if ex-ambassador Yovanovitch was under threat - Pompeo

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department will do everything necessary to determine whether former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under threat in Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine's interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in documents..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Top State Department Official Defends Yovanovitch [Video]Top State Department Official Defends Yovanovitch

Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.) offers Under Secretary of State David Hale a chance to defend Marie Yovanovitch in the way that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashtownguy

Doug Godwin RT @forwardarc: U.S. will work to determine if ex-ambassdor Yovanovitch was under threat - Pompeo . @SecPompeo was part of the shakedown t… 23 seconds ago

501China

Larry reece RT @JamesLindholm1: No chance of cover up here Like we trust Pompeo Inspector general should be involved. U.S. will work to determin… 2 minutes ago

chadlunsford

Coach Chad Lunsford RT @B_Millz56: “All work is work, it’s your heart, effort, and passion that will determine the outcome”.… 10 minutes ago

Proud2B_AWoman

Rachel Badger🏳️‍🌈 RT @FeddiUp: U.S. will work to determine if ex-ambassdor Yovanovitch was under threat - Pompeo | Reuters Pompeo is a criminal coconspirato… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.