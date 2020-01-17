Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bull-noser: Camera records moose trapping Alaska man in shed

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man carrying garbage to his shed had to take cover inside when a curious bull decided to join him. A Ring home security camera captured Curtis Phelps trapped inside the shed while the bull moose, with just one antler, tried to push his way inside. The moose eventually moved […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team [Video]Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team

Occurred on December 1, 2019 / Cantwell, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "Iditarod Sled Dog Race Champion training my dog team, on the unmaintained Denali Highway. A bull moose didn't want to leave the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published

Moose Lets Man Untangle Christmas Lights from Its Face [Video]Moose Lets Man Untangle Christmas Lights from Its Face

Occurred on March 17, 2017 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "My outside camera kept alarming motion at my front door. I was trying to watch a game on TV and it was getting to be annoying so..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alaska man ducks into shed to avoid bull moose

An Alaska man taking a sack of garbage to his shed on Saturday found himself briefly trapped by a bull moose. A home security camera captured Curtis Phelps...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.