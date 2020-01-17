Bull-noser: Camera records moose trapping Alaska man in shed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man carrying garbage to his shed had to take cover inside when a curious bull decided to join him. A Ring home security camera captured Curtis Phelps trapped inside the shed while the bull moose, with just one antler, tried to push his way inside. The moose eventually moved […]



