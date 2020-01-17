Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

Newsy Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets UnderwayWatch VideoWeeks after the House voted to formally impeach President Donald Trump, the next step in the process is finally getting started. Here's what we can expect as the Senate conducts the third impeachment trial in American history.

The trial technically kicked off on Thursday after the House transmitted the two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway [Video]Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

The trial technically kicked off on Thursday after the two articles of impeachment against President Trump were transmitted to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Sworn In: Senate Officially Takes Up Impeachment Trial [Video]Sworn In: Senate Officially Takes Up Impeachment Trial

Sworn In: Senate Officially Takes Up Impeachment Trial

Credit: KADNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial opens as watchdog faults White House on Ukraine

The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally began on Thursday even as a congressional watchdog found that...
Reuters India

Factbox: Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.