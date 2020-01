The original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in hospital after he went into cardiac arrest at a bushfire benefit concert in Sydney.



Recent related videos from verified sources Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapses during bushfire relief concert Greg Page, one of the founding members of the Wiggles, has collapsed in Sydney while performing at a bushfire relief concert.

The Age 10 hours ago



Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com

You Might Like

Tweets about this