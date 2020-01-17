Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
It'll also include Jay Sekulow, one of the president's personal lawyers, and Jane Raskin, who represented President Trump during...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said 'time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence'. She also announced the team of seven Democratic lawmakers and..
Alan Dershowitz clarified his role on President Donald Trump’s legal defense team in an interview with Mediate founder Dan Abrams Friday, stating he is NOT a... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters India •Reuters
