Trump Warns Khamenei, Tells Him To ‘Make Iran Great Again’
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () US President Donald Trump has warned the supreme leader of Iran to watch his language, following a heated sermon in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei minced no words, slamming American leaders as “clowns.”
Leading a prayer in Tehran on Friday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei boasted that Iran had the “spirit to slap an arrogant,...
Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure. Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely...
Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..