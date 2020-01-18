Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Warns Khamenei, Tells Him To ‘Make Iran Great Again’

Eurasia Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has warned the supreme leader of Iran to watch his language, following a heated sermon in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei minced no words, slamming American leaders as “clowns.”

Leading a prayer in Tehran on Friday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei boasted that Iran had the “spirit to slap an arrogant,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Guardian - Published < > Embed
News video: Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer 03:40

 Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure. Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge [Video]Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge

Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 17, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of...
IndiaTimes

Why instinct and ideology tell Trump to get out of the Middle East

Why instinct and ideology tell Trump to get out of the Middle EastThe crisis triggered by Donald Trump’s assassination of General Qassem Suleimani has crystallised Iran’s official thinking around a single, overriding...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WStrohmacher

William Strohmacher RT @EurasiaReview: Trump Warns Khamenei, Tells Him To ‘Make Iran Great Again’ https://t.co/GAQcWdQW4a 11 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Warns Khamenei, Tells Him To ‘Make Iran Great Again’ https://t.co/GAQcWdQW4a 11 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Warns Khamenei, Tells Him To ‘Make Iran Great Again’ https://t.co/MyjuCoXtsu https://t.co/czwMRVnh2Z 11 hours ago

TheAnswerRadio

The Answer San Diego FM 96.1 AM 1170 The same protesters who once shouted "Death to America" are now shouting "Death to Khamenei". https://t.co/9keV8Dpi5k 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.