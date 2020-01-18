Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Less than a weekafter Boris Johnson and his Conservative administration won a sweeping victory in the 2019 UK general election, it was announced that the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, would be making an official visit to Israel. The main purpose of the trip was to attend an event at Yad Vashem titled ”Remembering the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles attends events in Jerusalem and Bethlehem [Video]Prince Charles attends events in Jerusalem and Bethlehem

Prince Charles has visted Bethlehem in his first official visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. As part of his visit The Prince of Wales met with President Mahmoud Abbas at his official..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:48Published

A Royal Diss? [Video]A Royal Diss?

Prince Charles appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Jerusalem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Charles visits Jerusalem tomb of unique ancestor

JERUSALEM (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles on Friday paid a solemn visit to the tomb of his grandmother, who sheltered Jews during the Holocaust and whose...
Seattle Times

WATCH: Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence Handshake

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the throne in the UK, was caught on camera snubbing a handshake from Vice President Mike Pence at an Auschwitz memorial...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaPinkNewsSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nevilleteller

Neville Teller @EurasiaReview#Prince Charles #Israel Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel See: Eurasia Review https://t.co/jxOQT1RLPw 3 days ago

nevilleteller

Neville Teller Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel I write in Eurasia Review https://t.co/9LI9aCJ0R9 3 days ago

GoldeeGreen

Goldee Green RT @EurasiaReview: Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel – OpEd https://t.co/hsKNbzkANv https://t.co/RxQUo0G17v 4 days ago

LouiseGhislaine

Louise G. RT @Royalist_Today: Prince Charles is scheduled to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on 23rd January to commemorate the 75th an… 4 days ago

CoronaRedaktion

Corona-Nachrichten In 1994 Prince Philip attended a ceremony at Yad Vashem honouring his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who had… https://t.co/MtCXfXSFbw 5 days ago

Royalist_Today

Royalist_Today Prince Charles is scheduled to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on 23rd January to commemorate the 75t… https://t.co/qJjBJpvjrV 5 days ago

moasaad1

Mo 🇺🇸 @MzDeplorable @BarbaraMcK42 Yep! ... and prince Charles title is the “defender of faith!” ... (originally supposed… https://t.co/SKEtwHTi9E 5 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel – OpEd https://t.co/uBuWsr3ixi 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.