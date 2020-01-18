Global  

Canadian airports aren't screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

CTV News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The United States has joined a growing list of countries screening air travellers from China for a new virus linked to two deaths and dozens of infections, but Canada is so far not taking the same step.
News video: LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China

 Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus [Video]Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

U.S. to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at three airports

The United States will begin screening efforts at three U.S. airports to detect travellers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan who may have symptoms of a new...
Reuters India

US airports to screen for new China virus

The US will screen passengers at three US airports to detect travellers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan who may have symptoms of a new respiratory virus.
SBS

