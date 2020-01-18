Ukraine PM Goncharuk offers to quit after a leaked recording Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

... *Kyiv:* Ukraine's prime minister Oleksiy Goncharuk offered his resignation on Friday after the audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodymyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy. "To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over 👓 View full article

