China's economy slumps to 6.1 per cent in 2019; lowest in 29 years
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () *Beijing:* China's GDP grew by 6.1 per cent last year, the lowest in 29 years, the government said on Friday, as sluggish domestic demand and the bruising 18-month trade war with the US seriously impacted the world's second-largest economy. The new GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) comes a day after...
China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown. Francis Maguire reports.
· *China's economy grew 6.1% last year, its lowest pace of growth in nearly 30 years.*
· *The slowdown from 6.6% growth in 2018 reflected the impact of... Business Insider Also reported by •NPR •Reuters •Reuters India
