Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China's economy slumps to 6.1 per cent in 2019; lowest in 29 years

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*Beijing:* China's GDP grew by 6.1 per cent last year, the lowest in 29 years, the government said on Friday, as sluggish domestic demand and the bruising 18-month trade war with the US seriously impacted the world's second-largest economy. The new GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) comes a day after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites

China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites 01:41

 China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown. Francis Maguire reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Best Lunar New Year Celebration Events In Queens [Video]The Best Lunar New Year Celebration Events In Queens

John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce in Queens, shares plans for the Lunar New Year celebrations, including the traditional red envelopes containing coupons and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:01Published

New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations [Video]New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations

Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday and millions are getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat around the world. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China fourth quarter GDP grows 6%, in line with expectations and hovering near 30-year low

China's economy grew 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, in line with expectations and unchanged from the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly 30 years as Trump's trade war bites

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly 30 years as Trump's trade war bites** · *China's economy grew 6.1% last year, its lowest pace of growth in nearly 30 years.* · *The slowdown from 6.6% growth in 2018 reflected the impact of...
Business Insider Also reported by •NPRReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBCAndrewBlack

Andrew Black He says emerging economy countries like India and China are still building hundreds of coal-fired power stations: “… https://t.co/EPo4n6gGv2 3 days ago

namamigangey

saurav jha RT @Reuters: China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment slumps https://t.co/uE1HTqPcko https://t.co/iG8BLeRbCc 4 days ago

OlegPopov1975

Oleg Popov RT @Schuldensuehner: #China's economy slumps to 6.1% growth in 2019; lowest 29yrs. https://t.co/LJDon0Y170 4 days ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment slumps https://t.co/ulUfrdMKBT 4 days ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @ReutersUS: China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment slumps https://t.co/IFtpd6m6KW https://t.co/IDSrj0oTaO 4 days ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment slumps https://t.co/IFtpd6m6KW https://t.co/IDSrj0oTaO 4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment slumps https://t.co/uE1HTqPcko https://t.co/iG8BLeRbCc 4 days ago

WallStCopywrite

Daniel Israel #China #economy slumps to 6.1 % in 2019; lowest in 29 years #finance #money #business #entrepreneur #investment… https://t.co/z8Wx8k78Eh 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.