Donald Trump a 'clown' who will betray Iranians: Khamenei

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*Tehran:* Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people, as he addressed Friday prayers In Tehran for the first time since 2012. Khamenei says Trump will 'push a poisonous dagger' into the nation's back.

He said the outpouring of grief at...
News video: Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer 03:40

 Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure. Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely...

