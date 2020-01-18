Donald Trump a 'clown' who will betray Iranians: Khamenei

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 17, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 08:43Published 10 hours ago Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally President Donald Trump took to the stage at Milwaukee in Wisconsin for his campaign rally on Tuesday (January 14) night and jumped straight to the topic of killing Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Top Iran leader: Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Trump would “push a poisonous dagger” into the backs of the Iranian people.

Politico 15 hours ago



Top Iran leader: Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their...

CTV News 17 hours ago





Tweets about this