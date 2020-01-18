Global  

National anthem sung in Ojibwe at Winnipeg Jets game

CTV News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
In a stadium packed with thousands of Jets fans, a group of Winnipeg students belted out the national anthem, but they did it a bit differently.
News video: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks, 01/14/2020

Winnipeg youth choir opens Jets game with Canadian anthem sung in Ojigbwe

The Strong Warrior Girls Anishinaabe Choir treated Winnipeg Jets fans to the Canadian national anthem sung in Ojibwe for the very first time at a professional...
CBC.ca


