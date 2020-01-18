Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian dad Scott McIntyre's 45 days of hell in Japan's most notorious detention centres

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Australian dad Scott McIntyre's 45 days of hell in Japan's most notorious detention centresAn Australian father thrown in jail during a desperate search for his missing children in Japan says he was tortured, threatened and told he was "subhuman" during his incarceration.Freelance sports journalist Scott McIntyre spent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.