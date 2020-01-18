Australian dad Scott McIntyre's 45 days of hell in Japan's most notorious detention centres Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An Australian father thrown in jail during a desperate search for his missing children in Japan says he was tortured, threatened and told he was "subhuman" during his incarceration.Freelance sports journalist Scott McIntyre spent... An Australian father thrown in jail during a desperate search for his missing children in Japan says he was tortured, threatened and told he was "subhuman" during his incarceration.Freelance sports journalist Scott McIntyre spent... 👓 View full article

