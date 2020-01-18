KIRAN KUMAR RT @htTweets: Donald Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’ https://t.co/NC0UlPPomE https://t.co/PBBcHK5msi 13 minutes ago

Nitin Agarwal RT @NH_India: President #DonaldTrump on Friday warned #Iran ’s supreme leader, #AyatollahAliKhamenei , to be “very careful with his words.”… 48 minutes ago

George Michael RT @IndiaToday: "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United… 1 hour ago

India Today "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the… https://t.co/JvR7jxkENP 1 hour ago

News Nation Here's how US President @realDonaldTrump warned Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei #DonaldTrump #Iran… https://t.co/3kBiiP50CI 2 hours ago

The Statesman ‘Be very careful with your words’; #DonaldTrump warns #Iran supreme leader #Khamenei https://t.co/FwbPZZyepj 2 hours ago

Thirty nine steps @realDonaldTrump Kim Jong Un now calls Donald 'Rocket Man', Iran leader calls him a 'Clown'. https://t.co/K15wjG5mYG 2 hours ago