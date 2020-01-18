Global  

Donald Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Trump tweeted of Khamenei's comments earlier...
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of...
Donald Trump a 'clown' who will betray Iranians: Khamenei

*Tehran:* Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people, as he addressed...
