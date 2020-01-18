Global  

News24.com | PICS | Black mamba arrives at KZN school for new term, halts classes for 3 days

News24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The pupils of Olwasini Junior Primary School on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal were kept at home when it was discovered that a black mamba was living in one of the school's classrooms.
 Northport Middle School will be closed for the rest of the school year due to a foul odor. Students will not have classes on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will be relocated. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

