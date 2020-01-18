Global  

Simpsons actor Hank Azaria will not voice Apu after controversy

Al Jazeera Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Actor says he will no longer perform the Indian character, two years after accusations of racism marred animated series.
The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he won't be voicing Apu anymore

Hank Azaria will no longer voice the character of Apu on The Simpsons after long-running complaints from those of South Asian descent.
SBS

Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu

The announcement by white actor Hank Azaria follows accusations of racial stereotyping.
BBC News


