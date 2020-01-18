Simpsons actor Hank Azaria will not voice Apu after controversy

Actor says he will no longer perform the Indian character, two years after accusations of racism marred animated series.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he won't be voicing Apu anymore Hank Azaria will no longer voice the character of Apu on The Simpsons after long-running complaints from those of South Asian descent.

SBS 8 hours ago



Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu The announcement by white actor Hank Azaria follows accusations of racial stereotyping.

BBC News 7 hours ago





Tweets about this