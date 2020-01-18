Shabana Azmi hospitalised after car crash in India

Another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday. #ShabanaAzmi #bollywood Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:58Published 2 hours ago Driver still at large after speeding car hits cyclists before losing control and crashing into parked car in northern India CCTV footage from Saturday (January 11) at around 4:30 pm in Yamuna Nagar, India, shows an out-of-control car crash into two cyclists and knock over a motorcyclist before finally being halted by a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this