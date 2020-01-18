Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape […] 👓 View full article

