Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape […]
News video: Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

 Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....

High Winds Force SpaceX To Scrub Rocket Escape Pod Test [Video]High Winds Force SpaceX To Scrub Rocket Escape Pod Test

The Hawthorne-based company's mission to test an escape pod for astronauts was canceled due to weather issues.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course [Video]Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course

Trouble for Boeing’s new Starliner capsule Friday. After a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket successfully boosted the capsule into orbit for an unpiloted maiden test flight, there were problems..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published


SpaceX on track to launch in Central Florida soon

A SpaceX launch for NASA planned for this weekend from Florida's Cape Canaveral is on track for an on-time launch. Hawthorne, California rocket company SpaceX...
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon astronaut spacecraft has a key launch Saturday – here’s what’s going down

SpaceX and NASA are getting ready for a key test of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon commercial crew spacecraft on Saturday, and this should be the last major milestone...
