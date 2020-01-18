China's coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () The number of cases in an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in China is likely to have been grossly underestimated, according to a new study, which warns that human-to-human transmission of the mysterious virus may be possible.
China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain.
It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period.
According to Reuters, the new virus was discovered in the central...