Boeing Discovers New Software Issue With Its Troubled 737 Max

Newsy Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Boeing Discovers New Software Issue With Its Troubled 737 MaxWatch VideoBoeing said on Friday it's addressing a new software issue discovered last weekend during a technical review of a proposed update to the grounded 737 Max, a development that may further delay the beleaguered jet's return to service.

According to Reuters, officials from Boeing said that the issue is related to a...
News video: Boeing Discovers New Software Issue With Its Troubled 737 Max

Boeing Discovers New Software Issue With Its Troubled 737 Max 01:17

 The issue is reportedly related to a software power-up monitoring function.

Boeing CEO faces epic challenge in new job [Video]Boeing CEO faces epic challenge in new job

Boeing's new CEO David Calhoun assumed the top job on Monday as the planemaker battles to recover a crisis caused by two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX planes in five months. Conway G. Gittens takes a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

The FAA Plans To Inspect All New Boeing 737 Max Planes [Video]The FAA Plans To Inspect All New Boeing 737 Max Planes

The FAA will be inspecting all new Boeing 737 Max planes. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing is working on a new software issue on the 737 Max

Boeing is working to fix a newly discovered problem with software powering up on the 737 Max, adding to the list of tasks the aircraft maker faces to get the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersDeutsche Welle

Boeing's MAX aircraft ‘designed by clowns’, say internal messages

Internal messages released by Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have revealed that employees at the company had ridiculed the design of its 737 MAX aircraft prior to two fatal...
Proactive Investors


