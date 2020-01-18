Boeing Discovers New Software Issue With Its Troubled 737 Max

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoBoeing said on Friday it's addressing a new software issue discovered last weekend during a technical review of a proposed update to the grounded 737 Max, a development that may further delay the beleaguered jet's return to service.



