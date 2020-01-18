Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () President Donald Trump delivered a dramatic account of the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, joked that he doesn’t care if construction projects kill all the rattlesnakes and noted his indifference to the budget during a private dinner with deep-pocketed donors Friday night at Mar-a-Lago, according to audio files obtained by The Washington Post. […]
Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.