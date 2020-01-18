Global  

Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump delivered a dramatic account of the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, joked that he doesn’t care if construction projects kill all the rattlesnakes and noted his indifference to the budget during a private dinner with deep-pocketed donors Friday night at Mar-a-Lago, according to audio files obtained by The Washington Post. […]
News video: President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago 03:00

 Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.

Warren Seeks Probe Into Trump's Comments At Mar-a-Lago About Soleimani [Video]Warren Seeks Probe Into Trump's Comments At Mar-a-Lago About Soleimani

Elizabeth Warren seeks a probe into President Trump's recent comments.

Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence [Video]Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

Republicans and Democrats voice doubt over Trump statement that Iran attack on US embassies imminent.

‘Damning Admission’: Chris Hayes Calls Out Reports That Trump Linked Soleimani Airstrike to Shoring Up GOP Support Against Impeachment Trial

MSNBC host *Chris Hayes* called out President *Donald Trump's* motivations behind last week's fatal airstrike on Iranian General *Qasem Soleimani*, pointing to...
WATCH: CNN Plays Recording of Trump Telling Donors He Killed Soleimani Because He ‘Said Bad Things’

CNN has released audio of a private fundraiser during which President Donald Trump said he ordered the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani...
