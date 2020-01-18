Global  

Riots in Lebanon's capital leave more than 150 injured

CTV News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets in Lebanon's capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters amid some of the worst rioting since demonstrations against the country's ruling elite erupted three months ago. More than 150 people were injured.
