Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiserPresident Donald Trump delivered a dramatic account of the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, joked that he doesn't care if construction projects kill all the rattlesnakes and noted his indifference to the budget...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence [Video]Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

Republicans and Democrats voice doubt over Trump statement that Iran attack on US embassies imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats [Video]President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats

President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Damning Admission’: Chris Hayes Calls Out Reports That Trump Linked Soleimani Airstrike to Shoring Up GOP Support Against Impeachment Trial

MSNBC host *Chris Hayes* called out President *Donald Trump's* motivations behind last week's fatal airstrike on Iranian General *Qasem Soleimani*, pointing to...
Mediaite

Chris Cuomo Calls Out ‘Trump Triple Step’ on Shifting Justifications for Soleimani Airstrike: ‘Lie, Deny, Defy’

CNN host Chris Cuomo called out the “Trump triple step” of constantly shifting explanations and responses about the SU airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani,...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

AccActivist

🇺🇸⚖️The Accidental Activist⚖️🇺🇸 RT @TheSWPrincess: Trump told big donors details about the Soleimani strike with no mention of an imminent threat. About the budget, he sa… 3 seconds ago

AJOnuska

Aaron Onuska RT @kylegriffin1: Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to deep-pocketed donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, according to audio fil… 6 seconds ago

mmmexperimental

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 RT @maggieNYT: What is the justification for claiming this information is classified when the president is describing it to donors who pay… 6 seconds ago

DonnaKliever

Donna Kliever RT @EdwardTHardy: Donald Trump can't claim information is classified while he's telling it to his donors https://t.co/YaQTmmRCvc 7 seconds ago

JTMLX

Roger Wilner Trump privately told donors new details about Soleimani airstrike at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser https://t.co/lUbRCRN1Qn LOOSE LIPS SINK BLIPS. 11 seconds ago

AngieJones1968

VOTE like YOUR life DEPENDS on IT #Angryliberal RT @B52Malmet: Trump privately told donors new details about Soleimani airstrike at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser - Who does he think he is? https:… 13 seconds ago

kathies01

Kathleen Swarm RT @1IronMan2020: No one needs to infiltrate the Trump administration. He uses unencrypted phones - multiple-on a daily basis. We already… 15 seconds ago

SusanIsSicOfGOP

Susan 😎🌷🏈🍓⛄️🌊🌊 RT @washingtonpost: Trump privately detailed the Soleimani airstrike to donors at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser https://t.co/FaDLIvxADq 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.