Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Migrants enter slowly at Guatemala-Mexico border after scuffles

Japan Today Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Central American migrants entered Mexico from Guatemala in small groups on Saturday after brief clashes earlier in the day when dozens of people tried to force their way…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border

Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border 01:16

 Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross, only to be pushed back by Mexican security forces. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala [Video]Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north [Video]US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north

More than 2,000 Honduran migrants and asylum seekers leave for US, despite expected obstacles on route and at borders.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Brief scuffles at Guatemala-Mexico border as migrants try to cross

Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soganoff

Soganoff RT @JapanToday: Migrants enter slowly at Guatemala-Mexico border after scuffles https://t.co/UPpRX6hUtB https://t.co/6hJdfWPcZq 41 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach Migrants enter slowly at Guatemala-Mexico border after scuffles https://t.co/HNDGLrc2HT 43 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Migrants enter slowly at Guatemala-Mexico border after scuffles https://t.co/UPpRX6hUtB https://t.co/6hJdfWPcZq 47 minutes ago

vlemx4u

Vlemx4u Over 2,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico - ABC News - https://t.co/PYu9yKGMHz via @ABC 3 hours ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Over 1,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico https://t.co/rB6rCc8Oxj 5 hours ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Over 1,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico https://t.co/9NOzFGv1NR 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.