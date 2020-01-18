Global  

In first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — In first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election.
News video: Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses 02:35

 House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

Trump Slams Impeachment During Davos Press Conference [Video]Trump Slams Impeachment During Davos Press Conference

During an impromptu news conference before his departure from Davos Wednesday, President Trump lashed out at Democrats over the trial.

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before..

'Brazen and unlawful': Trump's impeachment defence revealed

Trump's legal team has denied impeachment charges in its first official response to two articles of impeachment, choosing not to deny the core allegations of...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comReuters

House Democrats call Trump a 'danger' to U.S. national security in formal argument for his removal

Trump's legal team told the Senate that impeachment was an attempt to overturn the 2016 election and that the articles were legally defective.
USATODAY.com


